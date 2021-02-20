Hamilton scores 18 to carry UNLV over San Jose St. 76-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Bryce Hamilton had 18 points and eight rebounds as UNLV topped San Jose State 76-60 on Friday night.

David Jenkins Jr. had 16 points for UNLV (9-11, 6-7 Mountain West Conference), which broke its six-game road losing streak. Devin Tillis added 14 points. Moses Wood had 11 points.

Ralph Agee had 18 points for the Spartans (5-14, 3-12). Trey Smith added 15 points. Richard Washington had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES