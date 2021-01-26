Hamilton scores 14 to lead UNLV over Utah St. 59-56

LAS VEGAS (AP)Bryce Hamilton had 14 points, eight assists and five steals as UNLV narrowly defeated Utah State 59-56 on Monday night.

David Jenkins Jr. had 14 points, including two key free throws with six seconds left after the Aggies had scored eight straight points to pull within 57-56 with 10 seconds left.

Moses Wood added 10 points for UNLV (6-6, 3-2 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 11 rebounds.

Marco Anthony had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (12-5, 9-2). Justin Bean added 10 points. Neemias Queta had 8 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and three assists.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the second half when Utah State outscored UNLV 22-20.

