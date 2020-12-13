Halvorsen, Cork carry W. Carolina past NC A&T 104-98 in OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Matt Halvorsen scored 23 points, Xavier Cork added 22 and Mason Faulkner had 20 as Western Carolina topped North Carolina A&T 104-98 in overtime on Saturday.

Halvorsen made 7 of 9 3-pointers, Cork had 14 rebounds and three blocks, and Faulkner posted six assists.

Tyler Harris had 19 points for Western Carolina (6-1), which won its fifth straight game.

Quentin Jones had 27 points for the Aggies (2-7), who have now lost five games in a row. Kameron Langley added 20 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds. Kwe Parker had 18 points.

Langley made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it at 88 in regulation.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery