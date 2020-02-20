Closings & Delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Hall scores 28, Loyola of Chicago tops Illinois St. 84-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Tate Hall had a career-high 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting and Loyola of Chicago rallied in the second half to defeat Illinois State 84-69 on Wednesday night.

Hall had 19 points, including all four of his 3-pointers, as the Ramblers outscored the Redbirds 50-31.

Cameron Krutwig had 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Loyola of Chicago (19-9, 11-4 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Keith Clemons added 12 points.

The Ramblers posted a season-high 24 assists on 31 baskets.

Zach Copeland had 16 points for the Redbirds (8-19, 3-12), DJ Horne added 15 and Antonio Reeves 12.

Loyola of Chicago defeated Illinois State 62-50 on Jan. 19. Loyola of Chicago faces Missouri State on the road on Saturday. Illinois State matches up against Drake at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞