HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Felipe Haase’s 19 points helped Southern Mississippi defeat McNeese 86-67 on Sunday.

Haase made 4 of 8 from 3-point range for the Golden Eagles (11-1), who have won three straight. DeAndre Pinckney scored 18 points with nine rebounds. Mo Arnold scored 14.

Zach Scott led the Cowboys (4-9) with 21 points and four steals. Trae English added 14 points and three steals. Ty McMillan had eight points and seven rebounds.

