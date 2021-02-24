Gurley scores 21 to lift Furman over The Citadel 72-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Noah Gurley had 21 points as Furman got past The Citadel 72-63 on Wednesday night.

Mike Bothwell and Alex Hunter added 14 points apiece for Furman (16-7, 10-4 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Hayden Brown had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-11, 5-11). Kaiden Rice added 16 points. Stephen Clark had 14 points.

The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Furman defeated The Citadel 94-88 on Jan. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES