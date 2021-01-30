Gurley, Hunter lift Furman past W. Carolina 75-69

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Noah Gurley had 17 points to lead five Furman players in double figures as the Paladins topped Western Carolina 75-69 on Saturday.

Alex Hunter added 16 points for the Paladins (11-5, 5-2 Southern Conference). Mike Bothwell chipped in 13, Clay Mounce scored 13 and Jalen Slawson had 12.

Cory Hightower had 22 points for the Catamounts (7-9, 0-7), who have now lost seven straight games. Mason Faulkner added 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

