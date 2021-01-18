Guess, Tryon lift Samford past Western Carolina 82-78

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP)Christian Guess had 19 points to lead five Samford players in double figures as the Bulldogs edged past Western Carolina 82-78 on Monday.

Jacob Tryon added 17 points, and A.J. Staton-McCray and Logan Dye had 11 each. Richardson Maitre scored 10, including two free throws for a four-point lead with nine seconds left.

Samford (6-7, 2-4 Southern Conference) led 45-25 at halftime. Western Carolina mounted a charge in the second half, scoring 53.

Mason Faulkner had 24 points for the Catamounts (7-5, 0-3). Xavier Cork added 18 points, and Cory Hightower had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES