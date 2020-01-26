Live Now
KTLA LIVE coverage – Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Gudmundsson scores 27, Davidson beats George Mason 68-53

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 27 points and 10 rebounds and Davidson beat George Mason 68-53 on Saturday night.

Gudmundsson was 9-of-15 shooting, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Freshman Mike Jones scored 15 points on five 3-pointers – both season highs for Davidson.

George Mason’s Jordan Miller made the first of two free throws to make it 45-all midway through the second half but the Patriots made just 1 of 12 from the field from there as Davidson (10-9, 4-3 Atlantic 10) closed the game on a 23-8 run. Gudmundsson scored 10 points during that stretch.

AJ Wilson led George Mason (13-7, 2-5) with 18 points and Javon Greene scored 12.

The Wildcats have won three in a row overall and three straight against George Mason.

Davidson hit 11 3-pointers and limited the Patriots to 31% shooting overall.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞