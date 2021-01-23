Guadarrama helps New Hampshire fend off Albany 71-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Nick Guadarrama scored 25 points, including a key 3-pointer and two free throws in the last 1:15, as New Hampshire held off Albany 71-64 on Saturday.

Nick Johnson added career-high 18 points with 10 rebounds for New Hampshire (7-5, 6-3 America East Conference). Jayden Martinez added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Jamel Horton had 19 points for the Great Danes (3-6, 3-4), who trailed 35-22 at halftime but came within a possession several times down the stretch. CJ Kelly added 11 points and eight rebounds. Antonio Rizzuto had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES