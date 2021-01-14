Groves scores 25 to carry E. Washington over S. Utah 75-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Tanner Groves had 25 points as Eastern Washington beat Southern Utah 75-63 on Thursday night.

Jacob Davison had 15 points for Eastern Washington (3-4, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Kim Aiken Jr. added 9 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

It was Eastern Washington’s first game in 26 days.

Maizen Fausett had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunderbirds (9-2, 4-1), whose nine-game win streak ended with the loss. Tevian Jones added 13 points. John Knight III had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES