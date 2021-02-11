Groves, Meadows carry Eastern Washington past Montana State

NCAA Men's Basketball
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Tanner Groves had 26 points and 12 rebounds as Eastern Washington topped Montana State 93-77 on Thursday night.

Michael Meadows scored 21 points and Kim Aiken Jr. had 20 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Washington (9-6, 8-2 Big Sky Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Tyler Robertson had 10 points.

Amin Adamu had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Bobcats (9-6, 6-3). Mike Hood added 12 points. Nick Gazelas had 11 points.

