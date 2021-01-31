Groves leads E. Washington past Sacramento St. 68-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Tanner Groves had 23 points and 15 rebounds as Eastern Washington beat Sacramento State 68-60 on Sunday.

Tyler Robertson had 13 pointsfor Eastern Washington (5-6, 4-2 Big Sky Conference). Kim Aiken Jr. added nine rebounds.

Ethan Esposito had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets (6-4, 4-3). William FitzPatrick added 14 points. Brandon Davis had seven assists.

