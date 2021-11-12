Groves helps hot-shooting Oklahoma down UTSA 96-44

NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Tanner Groves scored 21 points, including a pair of dunks and a pair of 3-pointers, and Oklahoma erupted for 63 second-half points to defeat the University of Texas San Antonio 96-44 on Friday night.

Fourteen Sooners reached the scoring column against UTSA, including Elijah Harkless, Marvin Johnson and Umoja Gibson with 10 points each. Jalen Hill scored six points and pulled down 11 rebounds, including nine on defense.

Oklahoma shot 39-of-57 for the game but was 24-of-39 (61.5%) in the second half as they outscored UTSA 63-34. The Sooners used a 17-0 run to break away from a 4-4 tie in the first half.

Dhieu Deing led the Roadrunners (1-1) with 15 points, all on 3-pointers. Deing was 5-for-12 from behind the arc and UTSA finished at 23% shooting, making 15 of 66 shots, including 8-of-31 from distance.

Groves, and his brother Jacob, transferred to Norman off of Eastern Washington’s NCAA Tournament team last season. They are among 10 newcomers for new Sooners coach Porter Moser, who was hired away from Loyola-Chicago, an NCAA Tournament fan favorite in recent seasons.

