Groce leads E. Michigan past Calvin College 67-56

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Ty Groce had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Eastern Michigan beat Calvin College 67-56 on Thursday night. Miles Gibson added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles.

Bryce McBride had 16 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Michigan (4-4). Yeikson Montero added 13 points.

Jordan Katje had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Knights. Thad Shymanski added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

