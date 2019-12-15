Grimes scores 23 to lead Fresno St. over Cal Poly 62-37

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)Nate Grimes had a career-high 23 points plus 12 rebounds as Fresno State romped past Cal Poly 62-37 on Saturday night.

New Williams had 11 points and five steals for Fresno State (3-7), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Orlando Robinson added 8 points and 15 rebounds. Anthony Holland had eight rebounds for the visitors.

The Mustangs’ 37 points on 24.5 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Fresno State opponent this season.

Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first 20 minutes. After leading 24-21 heading into halftime, Fresno State kept it up in the second half to earn the victory. The Mustangs’ 16 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Junior Ballard had 10 points for the Mustangs (2-8).

Fresno State takes on IUPUI at home on Friday. Cal Poly plays Sacramento State on the road on Wednesday.

