Grill scores 18 to lead UNLV past Fresno St. 68-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
LAS VEGAS (AP)Caleb Grill posted 18 points as UNLV edged past Fresno State 68-67 on Friday night.

Bryce Hamilton had 13 points and seven rebounds for UNLV (11-12, 8-8 Mountain West Conference). Moses Wood added 10 points. Cheikh Mbacke Diong had three blocks.

Junior Ballard had 17 points for the Bulldogs (10-10, 8-10). Orlando Robinson added 15 points and five assists. Deon Stroud had 12 points.

The Runnin’ Rebels evened the season series against the Bulldogs. Fresno State defeated UNLV 67-64 on Wednesday.

