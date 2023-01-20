SEATTLE (AP)Riley Grigsby scored 13 points as Seattle beat Tarleton State 67-47 on Thursday.

Grigsby added nine rebounds for the Redhawks (15-4, 6-0 Western Athletic Conference). Alex Schumacher added 13 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had four steals. Cameron Tyson shot 4 for 14, including 2 for 11 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds. The Redhawks picked up their seventh straight win.

Lue Williams led the Texans (10-9, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. Freddy Hicks added 14 points, six rebounds and four steals for Tarleton State. In addition, Shamir Bogues finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Seattle hosts Southern Utah while Tarleton State visits Cal Baptist.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.