Grigsby lifts Seattle U over Air Force 63-45

LAS VEGAS (AP)Riley Grigsby had 13 points to lead five Seattle University players in double figures as the Redhawks got past Air Force 63-45 on Sunday.

Darrion Trammell, Rip Economou and Aaron Nettles added 12 points apiece for the Redhawks (3-0). Kobe Williamson chipped in 11 points.

Glen McClintock had 11 points for the Falcons (1-1).

