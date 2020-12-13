Griesel leads North Dakota St. over North Dakota 53-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Sam Griesel posted 14 points as North Dakota State narrowly beat North Dakota 53-52 on Saturday.

Tyree Eady had 13 points for North Dakota State (2-5).

Filip Rebraca had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (1-5). Seybian Sims added 5 points and 13 rebounds. Tyree Ihenacho had six assists.

