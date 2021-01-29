Griesel leads North Dakota St. over Kansas City 71-67

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Sam Griesel had 15 points as North Dakota State edged past Kansas City 71-67 on Friday night.

Tyree Eady had 14 points for North Dakota State (10-7, 10-2 Summit League). Dezmond McKinney added 10 points. Jarius Cook had 10 points.

Arkel Lamar had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Roos (6-10, 2-5). Jacob Johnson added 12 points. Zion Williams had 12 points and seven rebounds.

