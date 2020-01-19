Green’s 25 points leads Northern Iowa over Bradley 86-71

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (AP)AJ Green had 25 points as Northern Iowa topped Bradley 86-71 on Saturday.

Austin Phyfe had 15 points for Northern Iowa (16-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Tywhon Pickford added 11 points and six rebounds. Trae Berhow had 10 points.

Danya Kingsby scored a season-high 28 points for the Braves (13-6, 4-2). Darrell Brown added 18 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Braves for the season. Northern Iowa defeated Bradley 69-64 on Jan. 4. Northern Iowa plays Southern Illinois on the road on Wednesday. Bradley plays Illinois State at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞