Greene leads South Florida over NC A&T on late basket

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Javon Greene made a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to lift South Florida to a 56-54 win over North Carolina A&T on Monday night. On the next possession for the Aggies, Marcus Watson missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Bulls to hold on for the victory.

Jamir Chaplin registered 12 points to lead the Bulls.

Caleb Murphy had 12 points and six assists for South Florida (2-1). Jake Boggs added 9 points and 11 rebounds. Javon Greene had eight rebounds.

David Beatty had 14 points for the Aggies (0-3). Tyler Maye added 14 points. Kameron Langley had seven assists. Harry Morrice had a career-high six blocks plus 2 points and 10 rebounds.

