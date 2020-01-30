1  of  2
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Green scores 27 to lift N. Iowa over Missouri St. 95-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)AJ Green had 27 points as Northern Iowa extended its home win streak to 12 games, rolling past Missouri State 95-66 on Wednesday night.

Austin Phyfe had 17 points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa (18-3, 7-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Trae Berhow added 16 points. Isaiah Brown had 16 points and nine assists.

Keandre Cook had 16 points for the Bears (10-12, 4-5). Tulio Da Silva added 11 points and seven rebounds. Gaige Prim had 10 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Northern Iowa defeated Missouri State 80-57 on Jan. 11. Northern Iowa plays Evansville on the road on Saturday. Missouri State faces Indiana State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞