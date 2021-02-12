Green scores 18 to lift UCF past Tulane 53-49

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Darin Green Jr. posted 18 points as Central Florida narrowly beat Tulane 53-49 on Friday night.

Darius Perry had 14 points and six rebounds for Central Florida (6-10, 4-9 American Athletic Conference). C.J. Walker added four blocks. Isaiah Adams had eight rebounds.

Tulane totaled 19 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jaylen Forbes had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Green Wave (8-8, 3-8). Jordan Walker added 14 points.

