YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Malek Green had 17 points in Youngstown State’s 95-65 victory against Green Bay on Saturday.

Green also had nine rebounds and three steals for the Penguins (22-7, 14-4 Horizon League). Bryce McBride also scored 17 points and added six assists. Brandon Rush was 6 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

The Phoenix (3-26, 2-16) were led by Cade Meyer, who finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Wade added 13 points and five assists. Randy Tucker had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.