Green lifts Eastern Kentucky past SE Missouri 87-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Wendell Green Jr. had 23 points as Eastern Kentucky easily beat Southeast Missouri 87-65 on Monday.

Tre King had 15 points and three blocks for Eastern Kentucky (19-6, 13-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Curt Lewis added 14 points and Cooper Robb had 12 points.

Chris Harris had 15 points and seven assists for the Redhawks (9-15, 7-11). Nana Akenten added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Darrious Agnew had seven rebounds.

The Colonels evened the season series against the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri defeated Eastern Kentucky 94-72 last Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES