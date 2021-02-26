Green lifts Bryant past Long Island 63-60

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Michael Green III had 14 points to lead five Bryant players in double figures as the Bulldogs edged past Long Island 63-60 on Friday.

Peter Kiss added 13 points with 10 rebounds, Hall Elisias had 12 points and 14 rebounds and Charles Pride and Chris Childs each had 10 points for Bryant (14-5, 10-4 Northeast Conference).

Eral Penn had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Sharks (9-9, 9-9). Ty Flowers added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex Rivera had 10 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Sharks this season. Bryant defeated Long Island 87-80 last Thursday.

