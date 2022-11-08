BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Malek Green scored 21 points as Youngstown State beat Canisius 92-81 in a season opener on Monday.

Green added 12 rebounds for the Penguins. Adrian Nelson added 16 points while finishing 8 of 15 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Brandon Rush recorded 16 points and shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Griffins were led in scoring by Tahj Staveskie, who finished with 19 points. Jamir Moultrie added 19 points and two steals for Canisius. Tre Dinkins also had 14 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Youngstown State’s next game is Wednesday against UT Martin at home, and Canisius hosts Saint Bonaventure on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.