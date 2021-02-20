Green leads Old Dominion over UAB 65-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Xavier Green scored 16 points and Old Dominion topped UAB 65-58 on Saturday

The Monarchs avenged Friday’s 76-69 loss against UAB.

Malik Curry had 11 points for Old Dominion (12-6, 8-4 Conference USA) and Kalu Ezikpe added 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Quan Jackson scored a career-high 28 points for the Blazers (17-5, 10-4) and Michael Ertel added 15 points.

