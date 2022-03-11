KATY, Texas (AP)Troy Green had 21 points and New Orleans turned back McNeese 82-78 in the quarterfinals of the Southland Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Green hit 9 of 11 foul shots and added seven rebounds for the third-seeded Privateers (18-12). Derek St. Hilaire had 16 points and Jahmel Myers and Daniel Sackey scored 10 apiece. Sackey added six assists.

Trae English and Zach Scott had 19 points each for the seventh-seeded Cowboys (11-22). Kellon Taylor had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

New Orleans advances to play No. 2 seed Southeastern Louisiana in the semifinals on Friday.

