Green Jr. scores 23 to lead UCF past East Carolina 94-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with five 3-pointers and Central Florida romped past East Carolina 94-62 on Sunday.

Matt Milon added four 3-pointers and 16 points for the Knights (16-14, 7-11 American Athletic Conference). Collin Smith scored 12 points with eight rebounds and Dazon Ingram had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The 94 points were a season best for Central Florida, which also registered season highs with 15 3-pointers on 29 attempts and 24 assists.

Tristen Newton had 20 points for the Pirates (11-20, 5-13). Jayden Gardner added 17 points and seven rebounds. J.J. Miles had 13 points and six rebounds.

Central Florida defeated East Carolina 68-64 on Feb. 6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞