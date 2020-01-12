Green has 28 to lift Northern Iowa past Missouri State 80-57

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)AJ Green had 28 points as Northern Iowa routed Missouri State 80-57 on Saturday.

Green shot 6 for 8 on 3-pointers with the Panthers 13 of 22 from the arc as a team.

Isaiah Brown had 19 points with five 3-pointers and nine rebounds for Northern Iowa (14-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Trae Berhow added 12 points. Austin Phyfe had 10 rebounds for the visitors.

Isiaih Mosley had 15 points for the Bears (8-9, 2-2). Tulio Da Silva added 13 points, going over 1,000 for his career, and grabbed seven rebounds. Gaige Prim had 10 points.

Northern Iowa faces Valparaiso at home on Wednesday. Missouri State matches up against Bradley at home on Wednesday.

