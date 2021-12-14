Green carries Louisiana Tech over LSU-Shreveport 84-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RUSTON, La. (AP)David Green had a career-high 21 points as Louisiana Tech beat LSU-Shreveport 84-70 on Tuesday night.

Amorie Archibald had 19 points for Louisiana Tech (8-2), which won its fourth consecutive game. Kaleb Stewart added 12 points. Cobe Williams had 11 points.

Quentin Jones had 18 points for the Pilots. Royce Hunter added 13 points. Leondre Washington had 11 points.

