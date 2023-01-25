NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Mekhi Gray scored 18 points as NJIT beat UMBC 69-65 on Wednesday night.

Gray added seven rebounds for the Highlanders (6-14, 3-4 America East Conference). Adam Hess scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Kevin Osawe recorded seven points and finished 3 of 10 from the field.

The Retrievers (14-8, 4-3) were led by Yaw Obeng-Mensah, who posted 19 points and six rebounds. Jarvis Doles added nine points, nine rebounds and three blocks for UMBC. Craig Beaudion also had nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

