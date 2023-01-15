ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP)Qua Grant scored 15 points to help Sam Houston defeat Utah Tech 78-53 on Saturday night.

Grant added five assists and three steals for the Bearkats (13-5, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference). Lamar Wilkerson scored 13 on 6-of-9 shooting. Donte Powers scored 10.

Frank Staine led the way for the Trailblazers (9-9, 1-4) with 10 points. Tanner Christensen and Noa Gonsalves both scored eight.

Sam Houston next plays Thursday against SFA at home, and Utah Tech will visit Grand Canyon on Wednesday.

