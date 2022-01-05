Grant carries Mercer past Samford 83-80

MACON, Ga. (AP)Shannon Grant scored a career-high 26 points and Felipe Haase added 24 points as Mercer narrowly beat Samford 83-80 on Wednesday night.

Kamar Robertson had 11 points for Mercer (8-6, 1-0 Southern Conference). Shawn Walker Jr. added 10 points.

Jermaine Marshall scored a career-high 28 points and had 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-4, 0-2). Ques Glover added 23 points and Logan Dye had 14 points.

—

—

