PHOENIX (AP)Ray Harrison’s 18 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Idaho State 68-66 on Tuesday.

Harrison had six assists for the Antelopes (9-4). Gabe McGlothan added 14 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line, and he also had 11 rebounds.

Brayden Parker led the Bengals (3-10) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Miguel Tomley added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Idaho State. In addition, Jay Nagle finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

