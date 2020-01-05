Grambling wins SWAC opener, tops Alabama A&M 70-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
GRAMBLING, La. (AP)Ivy Smith, Jr. scored 14 points and DeVante Jackson added another 13 as Grambling beat Alabama A&M 70-60 in the Southwestern Conference opener for both schools Saturday night.

The Tigers built their lead in the first half, taking a 40-28 lead into intermission and maintained a consistent shooting touch the entire game. Grambling (7-7) was 17 of 37 in the first half (45.95%) and 11 of 24 in the second (45.83%).

Smith was 5 of 8 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and dished eight assists. Jackson grabbed six boards.

E.J. Williams had a double-double to lead Alabama A&M (3-9), scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 boards. Garrett Hicks added 13 points.

