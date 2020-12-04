Grambling State pulls away in 2nd half to down East Texas Baptist

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GRAMBLING, La. – Cameron Christon scored 14 points and Grambling State pulled away in the second half for a 68-59 win over Division III East Texas Baptist on Thursday night.

The game was tied at 48 with 11 minutes remaining before the Tigers (1-2) went on a 9-1 run over the next four minutes to take a 57-49 lead. The margin later swelled to 12 when Cameron Woodall followed Christon’s successful jumper with a basket on the next possession to put Grambling State up 65-53 with under two minutes to go.

Woodall and Prince Moss each finished with 11 points for Grambling State. Charlie Cochran and Chris Haynes each led East Texas Baptist (3-1) with 15 points.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery