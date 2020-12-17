Grambling State defeats Louisiana-Monroe 78-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
MONROE, La. (AP)Cameron Woodall and Cameron Christon scored 17 points apiece as Grambling State topped Louisiana-Monroe 78-61 on Wednesday night.

Woodall hit a 3-pointer midway through the first half as Grambling overcame a 9-2 deficit to lead 11-10 and never look back. Sarion McGee added 16 points for the Tigers. Prince Moss had 11 points for Grambling State (2-3), which shot 52% and made 11 of 23 from distance.

The Tigers led by double digits through the second half.

Russell Harrison had 13 points and Marco Morency 11 for the Warhawks (2-3), who shot 30% (19 of 63). Thomas Howell had seven rebounds.

Koreem Ozier, whose 15 points per game ranked second on the Warhawks, scored six points on 1-for-5 shooting.

