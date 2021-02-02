Grambling St. beats Mississippi Valley St. 85-72

GRAMBLING, La. (AP)Sarion McGee had a season-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Grambling State topped Mississippi Valley State 85-72 on Monday night.

Cameron Christon had 17 points and seven rebounds for Grambling State (7-8, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Prince Moss added 12 points. Trevell Cunningham had six rebounds and six assists.

Grambling State posted a season-high 24 assists.

Mississippi Valley State totaled 43 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Keiondre Jefferson had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Delta Devils (0-15, 0-7). Caleb Hunter added 22 points and six assists. Terry Collins had 12 points.

