GRAMBLING, La. (AP)Cameron Christon’s 17 points helped Grambling defeat Jackson State 78-66 on Saturday night.

Christon also contributed eight rebounds for the Tigers (13-7, 6-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Virshon Cotton scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Quintin Murrell shot 4 of 5 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Zeke Cook led the Tigers (6-15, 5-3) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and six rebounds. Jackson State also got 13 points along with seven assists from Chase Adams. Coltie Young also had nine points.

