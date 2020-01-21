Closings & Delays
Graham, Drake lead Presbyterian past Campbell, 85-79

NCAA Men's Basketball
CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Zeb Graham scored a season-high 22 points as Presbyterian topped Campbell 85-79 on Monday night.

Ben Drake added 20 points and Cory Hightower contributed 18 for Presbyterian (8-11, 5-1 Big South Conference). Chris Martin added 10 points.

Jordan Whitfield scored a career-high 20 points for the Fighting Camels (11-8, 2-5). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 19 points. Cory Gensler had 11 points and six rebounds.

Presbyterian plays Charleston Southern on the road on Thursday. Campbell faces Hampton on the road on Thursday.

