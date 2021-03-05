Grady scores 32 to lift Davidson past George Mason 99-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Kellan Grady had a season-high 32 points as Davidson romped past George Mason 99-67 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Friday.

Davidson advanced to face VCU in the semifinals on Saturday.

Hyunjung Lee had 20 points for Davidson (13-7). Luka Brajkovic added 17 points. Bates Jones had 11 points.

Jordan Miller had 15 points for the Patriots (13-9). Javon Greene added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES