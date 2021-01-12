Grady scores 21 to carry Davidson over Saint Joseph’s 80-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)Kellan Grady had 21 points as Davidson topped Saint Joseph’s 80-66 on Tuesday night.

Sam Mennenga had 15 points and nine rebounds for Davidson (7-5, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hyunjung Lee added 14 points and seven rebounds. Luka Brajkovic had 12 points.

Saint Joseph’s totaled a season-low 26 points in the first half.

Taylor Funk and Jack Forrest had 19 points apiece for the Hawks (1-9, 0-4). Jordan Hall had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

