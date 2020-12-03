Grady leads Davidson past UNLV 77-73

NCAA Men's Basketball
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Kellan Grady had 22 points as Davidson edged past UNLV 77-73 in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. Hyunjung Lee added 21 points for the Wildcats.

Carter Collins had 18 points for Davidson (2-2). Luka Brajkovic added 10 points.

Bryce Hamilton had 27 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (0-4), whose season-opening losing streak reached four games. David Jenkins Jr. added 18 points.

