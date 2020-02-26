Grady, Gudmunsson pace Davidson’s 74-49 defeat of La Salle

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)Kellan Grady scored 22 points, Jon Axel Gudmunsson added 14 and Davidson led from start to finish, defeating La Salle 74-49 Tuesday night.

Grady buried a 3-pointer and a jump shot, contributing five points to the Wildcats’game-opening 10-0 run. Gudmunsson missed his first shot, a 3-pointer, but then made three straight from distance as Davidson (15-12, 9-6 Atlantic 10 Conference) built a 21-7 lead and cruised to a sixth straight home win.

Ed Crosswell scored 11 and David Beatty 10 for the Explorers (13-14, 4-11) who saw a two-game win streak come to an end. La Salle also lost a streak of making 6 or more 3-pointers in 13 straight games, finishing 2 of 16 from distance Tuesday.

Davidson plays No. 4 Dayton, which is on a 17-game win streak, on the road on Friday. La Salle faces Saint Bonaventure at home on Saturday.

