COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Deantoni Gordon had 25 points in Little Rock’s 91-89 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday night.

Gordon added nine rebounds for the Trojans (7-16, 3-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Myron Gardner added 21 points and seven rebounds. CJ White finished with 13 points, 11 assists and five rebounds.

The Golden Eagles (10-13, 6-4) were led by Jaylen Sebree, who recorded 28 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jayvis Harvey added 24 points and two steals and Tyrone Perry had 13 points.

