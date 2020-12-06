Gordon scores 23 to carry Samford over Belmont 96-83

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Myron Gordon scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Samford handed undefeated Belmont its first loss, 96-83, Saturday night.

Jacob Tryon added 16 points with four 3-pointers for Samford (2-1). A.J. Staton-McCray added 15 points and six rebounds. Christian Guess had 13 points and nine rebounds. The Bulldogs made 14 3-point shots.

The win was Samford’s first at Belmont since Dec. 11, 1999.

Luke Smith led the Bruins (3-1) with 24 points, Nick Muszynski added 19 and JaCobi Wood 17. Belmont, normally a hot-shooting team distance, was 10-for-41 from beyond the arc.

Samford jumped to an early 48-29 lead late in the first half. When Guess was ejected after a second technical foul with 12:05 left to play, Belmont was able to cut the gap to 76-73 with 5:25 to go.

Samford responded with 3-pointers from Staton-McCray and Preston Parks and made 11 free throws in the last 2:24.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery